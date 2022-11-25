Russian President Vladimir Putin said that many Russians do not want to live “like in Paris”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the mothers of the military involved in a special military operation in Ukraine, told why many Russians do not want to live “like in Paris.” Writes about it RIA News.

According to the Russian leader, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, many citizens “felt that now the sweet life would begin, tomorrow we would live like in Paris or somewhere else.”

“Although now it turns out that many do not want to live like in Paris. I thought it would be good there,” Putin said.

Earlier, Putin at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects called for an increase in life expectancy in the country to 78 years by 2030. He noted that the life expectancy of Russians has already exceeded 73 years, calling this result good.