Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after being vaccinated against COVID-19, as a precaution, he left a thermometer on the bedside table before going to bed. He told about this in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “, shown on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” March 27.

The head of state admitted that he did not rule out the manifestation of side effects after vaccination, notes Gazeta.ru.

The Russian leader was vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 23. The Kremlin said that in the first days after the vaccination, Putin ruled out some intense physical activity, but he had no side effects, the head of state was feeling well.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the president’s vaccination is a good example for Russians.

What drug Putin was vaccinated with was not reported. The Russian leader will soon be re-vaccinated.

On March 22, the president called vaccination of Russians against COVID-19 task number one. According to him, in Russia, 6.3 million people have already been vaccinated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, and 4.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

At the same time, Putin noted that vaccination is a voluntary choice of every person.

Currently, three vaccines against coronavirus are officially registered in Russia – Sputnik V from the Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona from the Vector Center and KoviVak from the Chumakov Center. The Ministry of Health assured of the same effectiveness of all three Russian vaccines against coronavirus.