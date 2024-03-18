Putin announced his agreement to exchange Navalny for prisoners in the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he agreed to exchange Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist as well as an undesirable organization and banned in Russia) on Russian prisoners in the West. He stated this during a meeting with members of the election headquarters in Gostiny Dvor.

The politician did not specify which specific prisoners he was talking about. According to the head of state, he had one condition – that Navalny never return to Russia again.

I was told that there is an idea to exchange it for people in prison in Western countries. The person who spoke about this had not yet finished his sentence when I said that I agree Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin called Navalny's death a sad event. According to the president, people constantly die in prison in all countries of the world. “Hasn’t this happened in the United States? It happened, and more than once,” Putin noted.

Peskov stated that the Kremlin was not involved in the death of a prisoner

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later indicated that Putin’s willingness to exchange Navalny suggests that Moscow was not involved in his death. In this way, he responded to statements by Navalny’s widow, Yulia, who believes that the Russian authorities were involved in the death of her husband.

“This is not the case,” Peskov said. — And Putin’s attitude [к этому вопросу] shows his openness. He was really willing to do it.”

In Moscow, Navalny’s “dances at the coffin” were called immoral

On March 5, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, assessed the West’s reaction to Navalny’s death. “It’s very disgusting that in the West they organize such satanic dances around Navalny’s coffin. What else can I say?.. It’s expected,” he noted.

This is immoral, low, immoral Sergey Naryshkinhead of the SVR

Naryshkin also stated that Navalny died of natural causes. He emphasized that people's lives tend to end sooner or later. “I don’t think this is some kind of special plan,” said the director of the SVR.

According to Naryshkin, Navalny’s widow Yulia will sooner or later join the “club of impostors.” He expressed the opinion that US President Joe Biden “appointed” Navalnaya as the leader of the Russian opposition. At the same time, he named the former opposition leader of Venezuela Juan Guaido, ex-presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Navalny as examples of major strategic failures of the West.

Earlier it was reported that the foreign ministers of the European Union countries would make a decision on March 18 to agree on and adopt new anti-Russian sanctions. “We hope that a political agreement will be reached to impose sanctions against those responsible and involved in the death of Alexei Navalny,” said a senior EU official.