Putin spoke with the grandson of General de Gaulle at Valdai

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with the grandson of the first president of the Fifth French Republic, General Charles de Gaulle, Pierre de Gaulle at the plenary meeting international discussion club “Valdai”.

“It is a great honor for us to welcome the grandson of General de Gaulle to Russia,” Putin noted.

According to him, in Russia, “despite the difference in military rank, the hero is not Marshal Pétain, but General de Gaulle.” Putin emphasized that it was the latter who personified France and its desire for freedom and independence.

According to Vladimir Putin, today France is led by people with completely different views on the role, significance, history and future of the country.