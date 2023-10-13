President Putin commented on the return of businessman Fridman to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the return of entrepreneur Mikhail Fridman to Russia. He said that citizens who left the country could have violated moral and ethical standards, reports RIA News.

According to Putin, what awaits every person returning to their homeland depends on how he behaved: if he violated the laws in force in the country, then he must answer for it. It doesn’t matter where he is – in Russia or abroad, the head of state is convinced. “If in the minds of the overwhelming majority, not some part of some elite, but the overwhelming majority of citizens, a person behaved immorally towards Russia, then of course he will feel this when he returns here. How else?” – the president added.

Earlier it became known that Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman left Great Britain for Israel and then visited Moscow. “A week ago I moved to Israel. Now I have flown to Moscow because of the current situation,” he explained. The entrepreneur added that he plans to visit Russia regularly.

It was also reported that the businessman faces a test for treason. They also wanted to check him for funding from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, a criminal case has been opened against Fridman in Ukraine for financing the Russian defense industry.