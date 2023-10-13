President Putin commented on the return of businessman Fridman to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin answered the question of what he thinks about returning Russians, including billionaire Mikhail Fridman. “What awaits this or that person upon returning to his homeland also depends on how he behaved. It’s one thing to break the law, and another thing to violate some moral and ethical standards in relation to one’s homeland,” the president said.

If in the minds of the overwhelming majority, not some part of some elite, but the overwhelming majority of citizens, a person behaved immorally towards Russia, then, of course, he will feel this when he returns here. How else? Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to the head of state, “the future of each of us depends on what we do today.” “This applies to everyone: people living here, living abroad, moving around. We have a free country, and a person has the right to choose his place of residence as he sees fit for himself,” added He. According to Putin, there are no restrictions on this issue and he does not consider it immoral. “The question is the behavior of this or that person. In his actions. If these actions are such that they violate the current laws in Russia, then, naturally, everyone must answer for this, no matter where they are. Here or abroad,” Putin concluded.

Earlier it became known about Friedman’s return to Russia

Entrepreneur, founder of Alfa Group, Mikhail Fridman became one of the first large Russian businessmen to fall under sanctions due to what was happening in Ukraine – on February 28, 2022, they were introduced by the European Union, and in mid-March this was done by Great Britain, where Friedman lived until recently ( The United States imposed sanctions on the businessman only in August 2023). Despite the freezing of his accounts and the entry ban, Friedman remained in the UK – he stated that life was under sanctions comparable with house arrest. He complained that he had to eat at home and could not go to a restaurant.

Vladimir Putin Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti

In September 2023, the businessman said he felt exposed and humiliated in London due to a ten-month investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA). The department dropped the charges against the businessman and admitted that the searches in his London home were illegal, but Friedman himself then said that he had lost his sense of calm and stability. “I have not committed a single crime and have never broken the law, including tax laws, in any country in the world,” he said.

At the beginning of October 2023, a source close to Friedman reported, that the businessman left the UK and moved to Israel, clarifying that at that time he was in Moscow. Friedman himself explained that his move from Great Britain to Israel and visit to Moscow were associated with the aggravation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

$12.6 billion is Friedman’s net worth, according to Forbes estimates

And a few days before the information about Fridman’s return to Russia appeared, his lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky said that the businessman was conducting informal negotiations in order to assess the reaction of law enforcement agencies to his appearance in the country.

How did Russia react to Friedman’s return?

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the businessman’s return to Moscow, indicated that the billionaire is a citizen of Russia, he can return to the country and live in it.

Fridman is a citizen of the Russian Federation. He can return, live here, leave here, like any other citizen of the Russian Federation. There’s nothing unusual Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The reactions of other representatives of Russian society were not so calm. For example, the former head of Roscosmos, and now a senator from the Zaporozhye region, Dmitry Rogozin, asked the Investigative Committee (IC) to check businessman Mikhail Fridman, who returned to Russia, for financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “I asked the Investigative Committee to check the reports about Fridman’s financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since this falls under a strict article of the Criminal Code,” he said. After this the State Duma instructed the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption to check a number of artists and businessmen, including Fridman, for discrediting the army and financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from abroad.

Member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Sultan Khamzaev called for a thorough study of possible facts of offenses. “Fridman and others like him must understand that if they earned money thanks to the Russian Federation and its people, then they should serve here, in Russia, in the interests of the Russian people, and not somewhere else,” he said. “He must understand that for him the only country where he can feel safe and at ease is, of course, Russia. He decided to test this “school of life” in practice and went to London, where he was treated like (the British have such a concept) the “rich mob,” the deputy concluded.