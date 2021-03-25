Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the moment there is a fashion for films with “rabid nkvdshniki”. He stated this during a meeting with cultural workers, the video appeared in Telegram-the channel of journalists of the Kremlin pool RIA Novosti.

The director, producer and general director of Voenfilm Studio Igor Ugolnikov, who complained that films like “They Fought for the Motherland” by Sergei Bondarchuk or “The Cranes Are Flying” by Mikhail Kalatozov, could not get through to the audience. “The film industry has devalued and practically destroyed cinematography. The children do not believe us, because we ourselves show them films about the war, in which the NKVD officers drive the soldiers into the attack, ”the director said.

The President agreed with this statement. “For reasons of fashion for rabid nkvdshniks – such a fashion! In our country, films that speak about the problems of the Soviet era are mainly exhibited at international competitions. Probably because other films from Russia are simply not accepted at these competitions. The author knows in advance what may slip through, and this is what the emphasis is on, ”explained Putin. He also praised the film “Kremlin Cadets”, which was produced by Ugolnikov.

In 2016, the head of state admitted that he loves patriotic films and paintings based on classic themes. He called the film “War and Peace” by Sergei Bondarchuk a masterpiece and noted that foreign filmmakers often turn to classic Russian subjects, citing the British TV series “War and Peace” as an example.