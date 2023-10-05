Putin hoped that the West would show some common sense in supporting Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the West will show “at least some common sense” when it makes next decisions to support Ukraine. Speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum broadcast on the club website.
The head of state also expressed the assumption that Europe is able to help Ukraine only through further deterioration of the economy and the situation of its citizens.
