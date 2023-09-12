Putin said that Chubais’s work at Rusnano was unsuccessful, “he ran away”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the former head of Rusnano Anatoly Chubais, said that “he ran away.” The speech of the head of state at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is broadcast Telegram– Kremlin channel.

“The fact that Anatoly Borisovich is hiding there, I generally [не понимаю]. They showed me a photo from the Internet, where he is no longer Anatoly Borisovich Chubais (…) Why is he doing this? I don’t understand,” Putin said.

According to him, Chubais’s actions may be related to failures in his work at Rusnano, since a “huge financial hole” has formed there. However, so far no criminal cases have been initiated on this issue, the president added.

In March, Chubais was spotted with his wife at an ATM in Istanbul, and in May, at the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with his wife Avdotya Smirnova. It was alleged that Chubais received Israeli citizenship, but he himself later denied this. In September, Chubais was spotted in Riga.

After Chubais left Russia, he began introducing himself as a British scientist. He published an article entitled “Nonpayments in the Russian Economy of the 1990s: An Unforeseen Institution” in the journal Voprosy Ekonomiki. In the author information section, Chubais is introduced as “an independent researcher from the UK, Glasgow.”