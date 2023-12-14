Putin: the rise in prices for housing and communal services should occur gently and in a timely manner

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the rise in prices for housing and communal services (HCS) should occur gently and in a timely manner. He spoke about this during a direct line combined with the final press conference. “Lenta.ru” leads broadcast of the program “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin” on VKontakte.

Answering a question from a pensioner from Novosibirsk about the increase in utility tariffs, the president recalled that they had not increased since July 2022. Putin added that the next indexation is planned for July 2024. “That is, tariffs have not been raised for a year and a half. During this time, there will be three pension indexations, which in total will be more than 23 percent,” he shared information. At the same time, the head of state said that he would study the issue of the relationship between pensions and housing and communal services tariffs in the Novosibirsk region.

Putin emphasized that utility tariffs should increase “in a timely and gentle manner,” and the incomes of Russians relative to them should increase at a faster pace. The President noted that if a family’s expenses for housing and communal services are more than 22 percent, it has the right to receive appropriate subsidies. Moreover, in some regions of the country this threshold is even lower – 15-20 percent. “Hundreds of thousands of people took advantage of this opportunity in 2022,” he added.

In addition, during the event, Vladimir Putin said that for pensioners, commissions to banks for paying for housing and communal services have been abolished.