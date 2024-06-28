Home page politics

Bettina Menzel

Former US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Japan in 2019 (archive photo).

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine marks the beginning of a new era. From the Kremlin’s perspective, Trump is clearly playing a decisive role on the path to a new world order.

Moscow – Former US President Donald Trump dominated the TV debate against US President Joe Biden. The republican in most surveys on US election 2024 He was ahead, albeit only just. He could now extend his lead and possibly become US President again. An ideal scenario for the Russian President Wladimir PutinBecause a re-election of Trump could weaken the Western defense alliance NATO weaken and cause chaos in the USA.

US election 2024: Putin speculates on Donald Trump’s re-election – and chaos in the USA

It is an open secret that Putin wants a Trump presidency. “Russian President Putin ordered a campaign to influence the US elections in 2016,” US intelligence agencies said in a 2017 report, citing a “multiplicity of sources.” Report withThe Kremlin chief wanted to weaken the democratic process and thwart a Hillary Clinton presidency. Putin “clearly preferred” Trump, the intelligence report continued. In view of Biden’s disastrous performance in the TV debate on Thursday, the Russian president is probably rubbing his hands together.

The 81-year-old incumbent could probably manage to lose to Trump even without Putin’s help. The Kremlin chief believes that Trump is morally close to him and understands him, comments Russian journalist Mikhail Sygar in a guest article in US media Vanity FairTrump is “a cynic” who thinks “that money solves everything.” Putin’s hope is that everything will be different if Trump wins in November. The Kremlin is convinced “that Trump – at least rhetorically – is ready to dismantle the old world order and take ownership of creating a new one,” Sygar continued.

Winner of the 2024 US election: Trump plays into Putin’s hands with NATO statements

There are many examples of Trump crossing rhetorical red lines, which also play into Putin’s hands if the former president wins the 2024 US election. For example, the Republican’s statement that in future the NATO defense alliance should be subject to the following rule: If you don’t pay, you won’t get any protection.

An allusion to the requirement for members to spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product on defense each year, which hardly any country apart from the USA has achieved in the past. From the point of view of military experts, this statement alone has already led to a weakening of the alliance, whose strength lies in the unity of its members.

Trump and Putin: Creating a new world order?

For years, Putin has repeatedly stated that the world needs a “new Yalta,” that is, a new world order. At the Yalta Conference in 1945, in the final phase of the Second World War, the USA, Great Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the distribution of power in Europe. In his fiery speech at the Security Conference in Munich in 2007, the Russian president spoke out against the global power of the USA and in favor of a new world order. “I think that the monopolar model is not only unsuitable for today’s world, but completely impossible,” said the Kremlin chief at the time.

Putin once described the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.” According to Russia expert Sygar, who cited unnamed sources in Moscow, a new Yalta Conference is already being discussed in the Kremlin. It could take place in Fiji instead of Yalta, which is located on the contested Crimean peninsula. The archipelago is symbolically well located and equidistant from Russia and the USA. Putin wants to regain his sphere of influence over the former Soviet Union countries.

Putin needs Trump for the new world order: Axis of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea

Trump himself seems to think highly of the Kremlin chief. In the past, the Republican said on Truth Social, To trust Putin more than the US secret servicesThe Kremlin chief’s actions in Ukraine War The Republican had described Trump in a radio broadcast as “brilliant” and “smart” and the Russian president as a “man who is very clever”. In Moscow, people apparently have a different view of Trump. There, the former US president was nicknamed the “American Gorbachev”, i.e. “a president whose policies were so chaotic that the empire began to fall apart and different parts declared their independence,” said Sygar in Vanity Fair Putin’s current advisers are of the opinion that “the US will ultimately […] will break up into several parts, as the Soviet Union did.”

This would require a president “who could plunge the country into chaos”. From Putin’s perspective, Trump is the right man for this, says Sygar. Meanwhile, security experts Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Richard Fontaine outline what the new world order could look like in the magazine Foreign Affairs: There is a threat of an “axis of upheaval” consisting of Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. “The new axis has already changed the face of geopolitics, but Washington and its partners cannot stop the world of upheaval […] still prevent it,” say the experts. The Ukraine War could therefore be just the beginning of Putin’s attempt to divide the world anew. The Kremlin chief himself, of all people, spoke the warning words in his speech in Munich in 2007: “Wherever peace is broken, it is simultaneously threatened and in danger everywhere.”