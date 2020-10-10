Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed whether friendship is in big politics. In his opinion, there can be no such friends. The President announced this in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “. A fragment of it is published by the VGTRK observer Pavel Zarubin in his Instagram-account.

“Generally speaking, there are no friends in big politics,” Putin said.

Earlier, the Russian president spoke about tough conversations with his subordinates. “But there was – and I say this with some pride – a case when I insulted, called someone, or, even worse, humiliated someone,” the head of state noted, stressing that an effective leader is distinguished not by external rigidity, but by the ability to accept consistent decisions.