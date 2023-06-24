Wagner chief Prigozhin’s revolt in Russia, Putin speaks to the nation

The clamorous revolt dthe Yevgeny Prigozhinfounder and commander of the Wagner private militia, has cornered Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin has taken the Russian city of Rostov and has threatened to march at the head of his 25,000 men on Moscow if the Russian defense chief, Sergei Shoigu, does not show up in the town occupied by the mercenaries.

Putin: “We will defend Russia; traitors will be punished”

The Kremlin chief spoke to the nation stating that “What we are facing is a betrayal. Self-interests led to the betrayal of our country and to the cause that our armed forces are fighting”. Putin added that he was “ready to do anything to defend the state”, and that “all those who have gone down the path of betrayal will be punished and will be held accountable. The armed forces have received the necessary orders,” he added.

Putin: “We will not allow the country to split like in 1917”

It is inevitable not to think about what happened in 1917 with the Russian Revolution that brought the Bolsheviks to power. “The Russian authorities – Putin assures us – will not allow a repetition of a split in society in the country and will protect the people”. Vladimir Putin’s speech was broadcast on state TV. The president recalled the blow dealt to Russia in 1917, when the country was waging the First World War. “We will not let this happen again, we will protect both our people and our statehood from any threat”, he stressed. “The armed rebellion” of Wagner for Putin is “a stab in the back of the country and the people”.

Putin orders to neutralize rebel organizers

Putin ordered the counterattack: “The Russian armed forces have received the necessary order to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion.”

Putin does not name Prigozhin but accuses, “glory Wagner betrayed”

“The name and glory of Wagner’s heroes who fought in the special military operation in Ukraine and gave their lives for the unity of the Russian world were betrayed by those who organized the rebellion.” This is the accusation made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech to the nation, in which he refers directly to the founder of the mercenary society, Evgheni Prigozhin, without ever mentioning his name, Putin also denounced that “exorbitant ambitions and personal interests led to the betrayal of Russia and the Russian people” and the cause for which, side by side with our other units and sub-units, the soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group fought and died.

“The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artemovsk, cities and countries of Donbass, fought and gave their lives for Novorossia, for the unity of the Russian world. Their name and their glory have also been betrayed by those who they are trying to organize a rebellion, pushing the country to anarchy and fratricide, to defeat, finally, and to capitulation,” the Kremlin leader added.

