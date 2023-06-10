Home page politics

Even Vladimir Putin now admits that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun. However, Russia’s rulers do not believe that it can be successful.

MOSCOW – In Russian propaganda for most of the past 15 months, the war has sounded like it was practically won. Destroyed Western weapons systems, minimal casualties on our side, highly motivated Russian soldiers and people who seem to have been waiting for the Russian “liberators” on the other side of the border. From Ukraine and from the West, the information mostly looked very different. And now even ruler Vladimir Putin himself seems to be conceding that the war won’t be won quite so easily.

Consistent media reports at the weekend cited a statement by Putin in which the Russian head of state not only confirmed at a press conference in Sochi that the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Ukraine war had begun. The pro-government news agency Tass also reports that the Russian arms industry is having difficulties in equipping Russian troops with sufficiently modern weapon systems.

Unusual words from Putin: Russia has “too few modern weapons”

Specifically, the TASS report said that Putin was “aware” that “Russia’s troops do not have enough modern weapons at their disposal.” However, he is confident that “the country’s military industry will soon be able to meet the increasing demand”. A report in the US news magazine Newsweek According to the statement, it is not clear which weapons Putin is talking about, but there are numerous international experts who assume that Russian fighters are using more ammunition than can be reordered.

Also the US news portal Daily Beast quoted a statement by Putin in a message on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel, in which Putin acknowledged that Russia had “experienced significant losses” in recent days, exceeding “classical figures”.

Russian propaganda in the Ukraine war: Attempts at counteroffensive “failed”

The fact that Putin apparently acknowledged Russian weaknesses in a few points is no indicator that the Kremlin’s communication strategy or Putin’s attitude towards the war in Ukraine have changed. The state news agency Tass also quoted Putin on the sidelines of the press conference in Sochi as claiming that the Ukrainian counter-offensive “by no means achieved its goals” and that all previous attempts at a counter-offensive had failed.

In the past few days, there had also been several “success reports” from the Russian military, which were denied and refuted by Ukraine and its partners in the West. In a video, for example, Russia claimed to have damaged Leopard tanks, which turned out to be a fake, and the damage reported by Russia to an air defense system supplied by Germany was denied by several parties. (saka)