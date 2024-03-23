Home page politics

A display board shows a candle on the street in memory of the victims. More than 60 people were killed in the suspected terrorist attack on an event hall on the outskirts of Moscow. © Guo Feizhou/XinHua/dpa

The Islamic State claims the bloodiest terrorist attack in Russia in years. Moscow, on the other hand, claims to have allegedly uncovered another connection.

Moscow – After one of the worst terrorist attacks in Russian history with more than 130 deaths, many questions remain unanswered about the perpetrators, those behind it and their motives. The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) published pixelated photos of the alleged attackers after claiming responsibility for the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall on Friday evening.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, claimed after the arrest of several men that there was a trail leading to Ukraine. Russian propagandists also did not spare themselves with unsubstantiated accusations towards Ukraine, against which Russia has been waging a brutal war of aggression for more than two years. Kyiv, for its part, has clearly rejected any involvement.

Suspects for interrogation in Moscow

The four main suspects were taken to the Russian capital for questioning in the evening. As the state agency Tass also reported, the four men were driven in a highly secured motorcade from the Bryansk region in the south of the country, where they were arrested, to the so-called investigative committee. An application for an arrest warrant should be submitted to court in the coming days. They all face life imprisonment, Tass said.

Mourning at the crime scene

The day after the horrific crime in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, is gray and cloudy. Heavily armed security forces are patrolling in front of the concert hall, which until recently was a popular venue for Russian capital residents. Light drizzle keeps falling. Several survivors have returned to Crocus City Hall to mourn and leave flowers. Instead of advertising, a picture of a candle flickers on light boards and below it the inscription: “We mourn. March 22, 2024.”

When the armed attackers stormed the concert hall, she and her husband were standing in one of the upper visitors' stands, said 30-year-old Margarita. “We wanted to take a souvenir photo.” At first she thought the explosion sounds were loud applause for the artists, she remembered. “But it kept banging. I immediately understood that something was wrong.”

The number of deaths in the attack rises to at least 133, including at least 3 children. The Moscow Investigative Committee said emergency services found more bodies while clearing away the rubble in the center's concert hall. The authorities also estimated that more than 100 people were injured.

The search for possible further victims is ongoing, it is said. Eleven suspects were arrested, at least four of them were directly involved in the attack on the event center, said FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov.

Putin: The perpetrators are preparing to cross the border in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in a speech broadcast on state television. Referring to four of the arrested men, he said: “They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where a window had been prepared for them to cross the border.” Russia's domestic secret service FSB had previously reported arrests in the border region Bryansk reports.

Ukraine, against which Russia has been waging a brutal war of aggression for more than two years, has clearly rejected rumors of involvement. Ukrainian military intelligence countered Putin, pointing out that the border had long been mined.

There is also a letter of responsibility from the terrorist militia Islamic State, which has already been classified as genuine by several experts. Nevertheless, many questions remain unanswered. Russian propagandists, in turn, quickly claimed that Ukraine was behind the bloody crime. They did not provide any evidence of this.

Warning of an attack

The secret services of the USA and other Western countries had already warned of an impending attack at the beginning of March. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow wrote on March 7 that it was monitoring reports that extremists had imminent plans to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts. She urged compatriots to avoid crowds and otherwise behave carefully.

Putin dismissed the warnings as a Western provocation. The aim of such warnings from the West is to destabilize the situation in Russia, he claimed in a speech at the FSB earlier this week.

Many questions still remain unanswered

The IS propaganda channel Amak published a picture with four people whose faces had been blurred out. The fighters, armed with assault rifles, pistols and bombs, dealt a “severe blow” to Russia, the statement said. The attack targeted “thousands of Christians in a music hall.” ISIS fights followers of Christianity and views them as infidels.

However, Russian investigators have not commented on this. Reports that the suspected perpetrators are citizens of the Central Asian former Soviet republic of Tajikistan are not certain. The passports found in their getaway car could be fake. Tajikistan, which borders Afghanistan, is known as a haven for Islamist terrorists.

Russian National Guard soldiers leave a bus near the burning building. © Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency/AP

So far, serious IS attacks on Russian targets have been rare. However, the Islamists have also had Moscow's politics on their radar for several years. According to experts, Russia's military deployment in Syria is particularly a thorn in the side of the group. Putin is the most important ally of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. After the outbreak of the civil war, IS controlled large parts of eastern Syria and northern Iraq between 2014 and 2017. A regional offshoot of the terrorist militia is also active in the Caucasus, in Russia especially in the Muslim-majority republics of Dagestan and Chechnya. Globally, IS has repeatedly called on its sympathizers to fight against non-Muslims.

Serious terrorist attacks again and again

There have been repeated serious terrorist attacks in Russia in the past. In September 2004, a hostage crisis at a school in Beslan (North Ossetia) ended with 360 deaths. Chechen rebels also took more than 800 hostages in a Moscow musical theater in October 2002. 129 hostages and around 40 terrorists died in the liberation operation. In the fall of 1999, more than 300 people were killed in several Chechen bombings of homes in Dagestan.

The attack on Crocus City Hall was internationally condemned. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that France strongly condemns the terrorist attack. He expressed his solidarity “with the families of the victims, the injured and the Russian people.” The federal government also condemned “the terrible terrorist attack on innocent concert-goers in Moscow. Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victims and all those injured,” wrote Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Platform X.

Rescue workers battle a fire at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. After the attack on an event hall in the Moscow region, the Russian domestic secret service FSB confirmed deaths and injuries, according to the Interfax agency. © Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/XinHua/dpa

The surviving Margarita appeared composed, but also visibly shaken as she told more details about the attack. After she and her husband, after running the gauntlet through corridors and under gunfire, arrived in a dark room on the lower floor, possibly a warehouse, they discovered a sign that said “Exit” – and were able to escape outside. Putin has scheduled a national day of mourning for Russia this Sunday following the terrorist attack. dpa