Putin speaks for the first time after the Wagner Group rebellion: ‘They wanted Russia to lose’

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his first statements on Monday after the end of the Wagner group rebellion. and claimed that he gave the order to avoid “bloodshed” which he claimed Ukraine and Westerners were seeking, while thanking the Russians for their “patriotism” and unity.

“Since the beginning of the events, measures were taken following my direct instructions to avoid great bloodshed,” Putin said during a televised speech, judging that the West and Ukraine wanted “a fratricidal result.”

In his speech, Putin assured that “those who organized the mutiny wanted Russia to lose” and that the country drowned in blood. Although he emphasized that these people miscalculated.

The Russian leader also offered Wagner’s fighters to join the Russian army or leave for Belarus.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME