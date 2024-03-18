RUSSIA

“Navalny is dead and it's a sad event. We wanted to trade him.” Vladimir Putin, in his victory speech after the 2024 elections which confirm him as president of Russia, makes explicit reference to Alexei Navalny for the first time. The dissident, an opponent of the Kremlin, died in February in a Siberian prison. As for Mr. Navalny: yes, he is dead, and it is always a sad event. But we have had others in our prisons. And this has never happened in the United States?”, Putin now says in Moscow after the triumph announced in the presidential elections. The Kremlin's number 1 confirms that “there was the idea of ​​exchanging Navalny with those in Western countries , and I accepted.” “A few days before Mr. Navalny died, some people told me that there was an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny with some people in prison in Western countries,” says Putin. “I immediately replied: 'I agree'” – continued Putin – “I had set only one condition: we would exchange him and he would not return. Unfortunately, what happened happened. We wanted to exchange him so that he would not return, but it happened this death, this is life.”



01:51