Russian state television quoted Putin as saying: “I give top priority to the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine and start and end my day with this.”

The Russian President added that he is in constant contact with officials of the Ministry of Defense, stressing that Russia is “confident that all its plans and tasks related to” special military operations “in Ukraine.”

Within 24 hours, an armed rebellion led by the head of the “Wagner” private military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, broke out, ending with an agreement mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, stipulating the departure of Prigozhin, who tried to overthrow the Russian military leadership to Belarus.