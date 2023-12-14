Home page politics

Wiretapped calls: Two Russian soldiers apparently complain about growing frustration in the Ukraine war and a lack of vacation – and are considering an uprising.

Kiev – As the war in Ukraine continues, discontent among some Russian soldiers is apparently growing. In addition to high losses in their ranks and the associated fear of death, there are also problems with commanders and the Kremlin. The soldiers let out their frustration in intercepted phone calls – and some are considering turning against Russia.

Anger in Putin's military: No vacation for Russia's frontline soldiers

Last but not least, soldiers at the front criticize the Kremlin and the way it treats the soldiers. In a wiretapped call, two Russian soldiers are said to have complained that they had not received any vacation for almost two years. The Ukrainian newspaper reported on the recordings Kyiv Post. One of the two protagonists is in the military hospital, the other is still fighting at the front, it said. Ukraine's Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) had previously published the conversation. The representations cannot be independently verified.

Criticism of the Russian government: “Abridges our rights everywhere”

In the phone call, the suspected front-line soldier said that “everything was the same as before.” However, according to the person he spoke to, there were more than 500 people lying in the military hospital. “There will be many more to come,” he is said to have warned.

“We haven’t been on vacation for years,” the front-line soldier complained. He also doesn't know when he will be able to visit his family again. “They are making things difficult for us by reducing our rights everywhere.”

Resentment in the Russian military is growing as soldiers are increasingly being deprived of their rights. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/ ITAR-TASS/ Dmitry Yagodkin

“Gather a crowd and head to Russia” – “That’s it!”

The front-line soldier pointed out that the troops' patience with the Kremlin was wearing thin: “Soon we will gather a crowd and set off for Russia.” According to the Ukrainian account, the wounded man agreed with the uprising idea: “That's it! I think so too. At some point you get so fed up that you grab the MT-LB and get out of there.” It's not far, “we can also go on foot.” The MT-LB is a Russian troop transport.

The authenticity of the call could not be verified. Russian media regularly reject the veracity of intercepted calls and accuse Ukraine of forgery. The Kyiv Post quoted a Ukrainian secret service official as assuring that all phone calls were real, “even if they may seem crazy. Sometimes I can't believe the words I hear myself. But we have what we have.” (hk)