03/12/2025



Updated at 8:56 p.m.





In the middle of Tense negotiations from the United States with Ukraine and Russia on a high fire after three years of war, Putin has decided on Wednesday to visit Kursk’s territory to relaunch Moscow’s victory over kyiv after several days of intense fighting in the Russian province.

In images spread by the KremlinPutin appears with a military reportgreeting the members of the Command Center in the Kursk front for the first time since last August Ukraine agreed to the territory. This visit occurs a day after the delegations of the United States and Ukraine met in Saudi Arabia to advance peace negotiations.

«In the shortest possible period, the entrenched enemy must definitely defeat in the Kursk region and continues to carry out defensive actions here, ”said Putin addressed to the high Russian military commanders. Putin listened to a report by Valery Gerasimov, head of the Russian Staff, who told him that the Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region were already surrounded.

«Its systematic destruction is underway», Gerasimov said. Putin advanced that Russian forces should completely release the Ukrainian troops region as soon as possible. The Russian leader has also stressed that they must treat Ukrainian soldiers captured as prisoners of war in the region as terrorists: “The people who are in the Kursk region, who commit crimes against civilians here, who oppose our armed forces, forces of order and special services, are the people who should undoubtedly be treated as terrorists,” Putin explained, adding that Russia does not intend to expand them. Geneva agreements to foreigners fighting on the Bando de Ukray.









Ukraine’s biggest attack on Moscow

Precisely this Tuesday Ukraine launched its greatest large -scale attack on Moscow. Andri Kovalenko, responsible for the information cabinet of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, said that it is a reminder for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who “should interest the fire from the air,” according to the RBC news portal.

The largest air attack in Ukraine over Russia since this phase of the war began in February 2022 has been the prelude to the negotiations on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia among the authorities of Washington and Moscow.

Ukraine accepted on Tuesday, in the negotiations carried out in Saudi Arabia with the United States, a 30 -day truce to prioritize humanitarian efforts, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civil detainees and the return of Ukrainian children transferred by force. The beginning of negotiations for lasting peace with the participation of European partners was also confirmed.