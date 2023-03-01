Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Vladimir Putin has signed a new language law for Russia. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool

Vladimir Putin gave Russia a new law. It is therefore intended to protect the Russian language.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin has not only given Russia a series of bad and sometimes abstruse laws since the beginning of the Ukraine war. After the invasion of the neighboring country, new laws practically sprout from the ground. Before the New Year, for example, the Kremlin ruler issued a series of laws that were of course primarily intended to affect opponents of the war.

So-called saboteurs can now be imprisoned for life and the bank accounts of their financial supporters can be blocked. The “desecration” of a military badge, which pro-Russian militias in the Donbass often wear, can now also be punished.

New Putin law for Russian language

Now Vladimir Putin is following suit.

On Tuesday, he signed a law that would “promote compliance with the rules of the literary Russian language and restrict the use of foreign words,” according to the Russian news agency mug quoted from the law.

As soon as Russian is used as the national language, “the norms of contemporary Russian literary language must be observed”. Since this wording leaves a lot of room for speculation, the law follows suit: A government commission is now to develop a procedure as to how and at what time intervals word lists are created that specify these Russian rules. These lists then have to be approved by the Cabinet and are then published in dictionaries.

Putin’s new law: arbitrary censorship now seems legal

If you take the law further, Putin’s cabinet has the power to arbitrarily ban words and thus probably also books and works that contain these words.

The reasoning behind the mugwhy the new law should be absolutely legitimate: “Previously, it was also against the law to use words and expressions that did not correspond to the norms of contemporary literary Russian language, including profanity.”

According to the report, there should be exceptions for foreign words for which there is no explicit Russian equivalent.