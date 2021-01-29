On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an extension of the “New START” treaty with the United States on limiting the nuclear arsenal.

This signature comes after the two countries reached an agreement to extend the agreement for a period of five years, before it expires in February.

“Vladimir Putin signed the federal law regarding ratification of the treaty extension agreement between Russia and the United States on measures to reduce and further limit strategic offensive weapons,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

This treaty, signed in 2010, sets the ceiling for each of the two nuclear power arsenals at 1,550 heads, down from nearly 30 percent from the previous limit set in 2002.

It also limits the number of grenade launchers and heavy bombers at 800.

The “New START” treaty is the last such agreement between the two former foes during the Cold War era.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump wanted a conditional extension of one year, to allow for negotiation of a more comprehensive agreement that includes China.