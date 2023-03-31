Putin’s recruitment decree comes in conjunction with the remarkable progress of the Russian army on the eastern front, while the Ukrainian forces began to exert significant pressure on the southern front. Has Russia begun to prepare for the expected spring battle on the part of Kiev?

Summon before counterattacking

According to the decree signed by the Russian President, compulsory conscription for military service will be called for citizens of Russia, aged 18 to 27, who are not in the reserves, and instruct the government, regional authorities and conscription committees to ensure the implementation of activities related to conscription.

About the decree, Hoffman Marchenko, an expert at the Russian National Center for Military Studies, says that there is a difference between the general mobilization decision and the decisions to organize compulsory conscription, stressing that Putin’s decision is not general mobilization as some try to portray it.

Hoffman Marchenko added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the aim of the decree is to improve service conditions in the armed forces and the defense industry, command and control systems and enhance coordination between ministries, and it is not a condition that these soldiers be pushed from compulsory conscription to the fighting fronts in Ukraine. .

Marchenko explained that increasing the number of Russian army personnel is a necessary goal at the present time, given the threats surrounding Moscow. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, considered that the army, which combines compulsory and contractual recruitment, meets Russia’s needs for industrialization and combat to the fullest.

the internal Russian situation

Last September, nearly 200 days after the start of the Russian war, Putin announced a partial mobilization of the army, the first since World War II. An angry act among Russian circles, especially those who reject the war, but the current situation is completely different.

And the Russian leadership confirmed that among the 300 people who were mobilized, 150 thousand are present in the special military operation area, including 77 thousand in the combat units, and the rest in the regional armies.

And the expert at the Russian National Center for Military Studies adds that Russian society is now aware of the fact that there is a threat to the fate of his country that is fighting the West and Washington inside Ukraine, referring to the latest opinion poll, which revealed that 79.3 percent of Russians trust President Putin, while he did not agree with that. 16.7 percent of the respondents to the survey conducted by the Center for the Study of All-Russian Public Opinion (Ftsium) from February 13 to 19, 2023, in which 1.6 thousand people over the age of 18 participated.

A bloodier year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the coming months of the war could be more active and bloody, coinciding with the retreat of his forces on the eastern front, especially in Bakhmut, while the rest of the forces are preparing to regroup on the southern front in the vicinity of Kherson and Zaporizhya in order to start a counterattack.

Dr. Watling Kodrakhine, international affairs specialist at Odessa National University, sees Putin’s recent decree to prepare for the counterattack, which Moscow realized was already approaching after the arrival of the latest Western weapons, especially armored vehicles, tanks and missiles.

Watling Kudrakhine added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Moscow is trying to take advantage of the numerical superiority and military build-up of the infantry to compensate for the lack of ammunition and missiles, referring to another resource that Moscow relies on in its war, which is the “Wagner” forces, which opened dozens of public recruitment centers from In order to compensate for its losses in Bakhmut.