On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new doctrine for the Russian Navy, in which he identified the real enemy of Russia.
The United States and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pose the greatest threat to Russia, according to this new doctrine.
The 55-page document states that the “main challenges and threats” to national security and development are Washington’s “strategic goal of global ocean domination” and the movement of NATO’s military infrastructure toward Russia’s borders.
The document, which was signed on the Russian Navy’s birthday, stated that “Russia’s independent domestic and foreign policy faces adverse actions from the United States and its allies aiming to maintain their hegemony in the world, including in its oceans.”
Moscow sees in NATO, the Western military alliance (which was the enemy of the Soviet Union during the Cold War), an existential threat.
The new doctrine drew attention to Russia’s desire to develop a “safe and competitive” sea lane from Europe to Asia known as the “Northeast Passage” through the Arctic coast and ensure its year-round operation.
She stressed that “Russia cannot exist today without a powerful fleet… and it will defend its interests in the world’s oceans with firmness and determination.”
