Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law suspending the country’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). Document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The law after publication officially entered into force. The decision on the possible resumption of Russia’s participation in the START treaty can be taken by the president.

“It is envisaged that the Russian Federation will suspend the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on measures for the further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms, signed in Prague on April 8, 2010,” the explanatory note says.

Prior to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that in order to return to the START negotiations, the West must change its conceptual approach.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance in this area, Mallory Stewart, said that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START will not force Washington to refuse assistance to Kyiv. The US State Department saw the need to help Ukraine in connection with such a decision by Moscow.

START, or START III, is a treaty between Russia and the United States that came into force in 2010. Under its terms, countries must reduce their nuclear arsenals to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles on submarines and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.