Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on fines for disobedience to law enforcement agencies at rallies and violations when sponsoring public actions in the Russian Federation, the document was published on the official portal of legal information.

The law increases the size of fines for such an offense for citizens from 2 to 4 thousand rubles, for repeated committing of similar offenses – from 10 to 20 thousand rubles. An alternative to a fine for citizens will be arrest for 15 days or compulsory work.

In addition, the organizers of a public event for violating the established procedure for collecting funds for its holding can be fined from 10 to 20 thousand rubles, legal entities – from 70 to 200 thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that a participant in the action on January 23 was detained in Moscow for an attack on a policeman. According to the investigation, he punched a police officer with his fist several times. Commenting on the blocking of Moscow streets during unauthorized actions on January 23 and 31, as well as on February 2, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that it was only “thanks to decisive actions by the police” that the situation was stabilized.