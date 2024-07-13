Putin signs law on annual payments to Russians with two or more children

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on annual family payments to working Russians who have two or more children. It will be provided if the average per capita family income does not exceed 1.5 subsistence minimums. The corresponding document published on the website of the official publication of legal acts.

Thus, the law establishes the grounds for assigning the payment to working parents, as well as adoptive parents, guardians, and trustees. It is provided to citizens of the Russian Federation who permanently reside in the country, are tax residents of the Russian Federation, and personal income tax was paid on their income in the year preceding the application for the appointment of the payment. At the same time, the average per capita family income should not exceed 1.5 subsistence minimums established in the region at the place of residence.

The amount of the payment will be determined as the difference between the amount of the estimated personal income tax calculated without applying other tax deductions for the year preceding the year of application for the payment and the amount calculated from the same income at a rate of 6 percent. Thus, the difference between 13 percent and 6 percent of the tax will be returned to Russians at the end of the year.

Today, when the first child is born, the family receives a payment of 630 thousand rubles, and the amount of maternity capital for the second child is 202 thousand rubles. In February 2024, Putin proposed extending the maternity capital program until at least 2030 and doubling the tax deduction for the second child.