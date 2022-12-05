Residents and companies that publish content considered “unconventional” will be fined; foreigners can be expelled

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, sanctioned this Monday (5.Dec.2022) the law that expands the restriction on what the government considers to be “LGBTQIA+ propaganda”🇧🇷 THE final version of the text was approved in the DumaRussian parliament, on November 24.

The country already considered the dissemination of books, films, advertisements and other public materials to children with information about sexual orientations considered unconventional by the government to be a crime since 2013. Now, the restriction is also valid for adults.

The new law prohibits content that it considers “normal” or praise non-heterosexually oriented relationships. The restrictions also apply to topics such as gender transition and pedophilia.

Anyone who fails to comply with the measure can be penalized up to 400,000 rubles (about R$34,000 at current exchange rates), in the case of individuals, and a maximum of 5 million rubles (R$422,000) or suspension of activities for 90 days, in the case of companies and legal entities. Foreigners who do not follow the rule are subject to being expelled from Russia.

Homosexuality was decriminalized in the country in 1993, during Boris Yeltsin’s government. However, since first assuming the presidency in 2000, Putin has benefited from high popularity to toughen laws that restrict public demonstrations of non-heterosexual relationships in the country.

In a statement released after the Duma vote in late November, parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the new law would help “protect” Russia’s future “darkness spread across the United States and European states”🇧🇷

“We have our own traditions and values”, said Volodin at the time. In October, deputy Alexander Khinstein, one of the authors of the law, said that the LGBTQIA+ movement was an element of “hybrid warfare” from the West to destabilize Russian values.