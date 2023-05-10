Putin signs decree to call up reservists for annual military training

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed this Wednesday the decree for the call of Russian reservists to annual military training.

The reservists will complete their training in the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the state security bodies, says the decree published on the Russian government’s legal information portal.

Putin charged the government and regional authorities “guarantee the fulfillment of the activities related to the call of the reservists Russians for participation in training courses”.

The document does not specify the number of reservists who will participate in training sessions called every year.

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, examines a residential building affected by the remains of a Russian drone.

On April 1 in Russia began the spring conscription campaign for compulsory military service amid fears of a possible second wave of mobilizations for the war in Ukraine.

Russia announced last September a mobilization of 300,000 men to fight in the Ukraine after which hundreds of thousands of young Russians left the country to avoid being called up.

According to the press and human rights activists, the Ministry of Defense has started a hidden mobilization for the enlistment of hundreds of thousands of professional soldiers, to which must be added the recruitment in prisons and among immigrants.

EFE