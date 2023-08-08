The Russian Information Agency reported today, Tuesday, that President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree regarding “unfriendly” countries.
The agency added that the decree provides for the suspension of double taxation agreements between Russia and “unfriendly countries” that imposed sanctions on Moscow.
The Russian ministries of finance and foreign affairs proposed this measure last March.
Western countries imposed many economic sanctions on Russia following the outbreak of the current Ukrainian crisis in February of last year.
