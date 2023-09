How did you feel about the content of this article?

This Friday (29), the Russian president also announced that he held a meeting with a leader from the Wagner Group to discuss new participation in the conflict | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed this Friday (29) a decree that relaxes the rules for the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Russia, providing for visa exemptions and allowing entry and exit from the country with their national documents and without the need for of passport.

The decree, which does not specify whether the rule is limited to residents of territories occupied by the Russian Army or any part of Ukraine, states that Ukrainians “can enter Russia through its land border from neighboring countries.”

The new rule was published this Friday on the Russian government’s legal information portal and stipulates that Ukrainians will be able to enter Russian territory using only their identity card.

Documents for national use such as a sailor’s card, aircraft crew card, birth certificate (for children under 16), as well as any passport, whether ordinary or diplomatic, will also serve these purposes, even if they have expired.

If the person does not present any of the listed documents, Russia will still allow entry, as an exception, on the basis of a foreign citizen identification document issued by the Russian Interior Ministry.

According to Russian authorities, the number of Ukrainian refugees who entered the country after the start of the war is around 5.3 million, a fifth of whom did not have documents when they arrived in the country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, reported in February that the number of Ukrainians who fled the country as a result of the war exceeded 8 million people, a number that fell in June to 6.3 million.