(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law a law expanding the country’s restrictions on promoting what he calls “LGBT propaganda”, effectively banning any public expression of LGBT behavior or lifestyle in Russia. .

Under the new law, which broadens Russia’s interpretation of what qualifies as “LGBT propaganda”, any action or disclosure of information that is deemed an attempt to promote homosexuality in public, online or in films, books or advertising can incur a heavy fine.

The law expands on Russia’s previous law against LGBT advertising that prohibited the “demonstration” of LGBT behavior to children.

It comes as the Kremlin exerts increased pressure on minority groups and Putin’s opponents at home, quashing independent media groups and further stifling free speech, even as Moscow steps up a decade-long campaign to promote what it says. to be “traditional” values.

Authorities have already used existing law to disrupt gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

Human rights groups say the new law aims to abolish so-called “non-traditional” LGBT lifestyles practiced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in public life.

(Reporting by Reuters)