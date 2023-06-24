The Russian Information Agency reported that President Vladimir Putin signed today, Saturday, a law that allows imprisonment for 30 days for those who violate martial law in the areas where it was imposed.

The Kremlin also announced that Russian President Putin had received from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his “full support” in the face of the armed rebellion launched by the “Wagner” group against the Russian military leadership.

And the Russian presidency confirmed, in a statement, that Putin had briefed Erdogan on “the situation in the country related to the attempted armed rebellion,” noting that the Turkish president had expressed his “full support for all measures taken” by Putin.

In a speech to the nation earlier today, the Russian president described the Wagner Group’s rebellion as a “stab in the back,” accusing its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of “betraying” Russia in response to “personal ambitions.” “It’s a stab in the back for our country and our people,” Putin said.