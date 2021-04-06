Russian President Vladimir Putin, 68, signed a law on Monday allowing him to run for two additional terms, opening the door to his stay in the Kremlin until 2036.

Parliament had finally approved the text in March, following a popular referendum on constitutional amendments in the summer of 2020.

Putin has been leading the country since 2000.

He was supposed to step down with the end of his current term in 2024, as Russian legislation does not allow for more than two consecutive presidential terms.

However, according to the text signed on Monday, “this restriction does not apply to those who held the position of head of state before the constitutional amendments entered into force.”