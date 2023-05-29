Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that sets out the rules for installing road cameras and video cameras. The document, published on May 29, Monday, can be found on the official legal information portal.

According to the new federal law, which comes into force on September 1, 2024, the installation of cameras will be regulated by it, and not by departmental acts and regulations.

Thus, the document contains a list of places where cameras can be installed, including roads with a dedicated lane for public transport; accident-prone sections of roads, sections where four or more accidents occurred during the year, places where roadworks are carried out, pedestrian crossings, intersections, as well as areas where parking or stopping is prohibited.

In addition, the new law states that a road sign must be installed at a distance of at least 150-300 meters from the camera control zone, warning about the operation of photo and video recording systems. It also became known from the document that the decision to place cameras on the roads can be made by both regional authorities and the owner of the road in conjunction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In Russia, there are 26,000 cameras recording traffic violations. On May 15, this became known from an analytical report on the results of last year, which was prepared by specialists from the Scientific Center for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (NTs BDD).

According to the agency, a total of 23.8 thousand stationary photo-video fixation complexes were installed on Russian roads (as of the end of last year), which is 21.1% more than in 2021. As for mobile cameras, their number decreased by 5.7% and amounted to 3.2 thousand complexes.