Russian President Putin signed a law on the protection of the Russian language from borrowings

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the protection of the Russian language from borrowings. The text of the document is published on the official portal legal information.

The adoption of this law, according to its authors, will improve the general level of literacy of citizens, the correct use of the Russian language, which is the state language, and will also ensure control over the quality of the preparation of dictionaries and reference books.

The law restricts the use of foreign words, with the exception of those that have no analogues in the Russian language.

This bill was submitted to the State Duma by the Russian government on October 26, 2022 and approved by the lower house of parliament on February 16, 2023, and by the Federation Council on February 22.