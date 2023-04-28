Putin signed a law on the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces

President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the revocation of acquired Russian citizenship for discrediting the Russian army and for committing acts that pose a threat to national security. The corresponding document was published on Friday, April 28, on the official Internet portal legal information.

As follows from the law, those who have committed serious crimes against the state, crimes of a terrorist nature, those who have been found guilty of trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as those who have been convicted of forging documents, will also be able to deprive Russian citizenship.

In addition, it is possible to lose the acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation for public calls for extremism, organizing an armed rebellion for the sake of changing the constitutional order, encroaching on the life of a statesman and participating in an undesirable organization.

At the same time, the document provides for a reduction in the number of requirements for granting Russian citizenship for more than 20 categories of persons and expands the president’s powers to determine those who can apply for a simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship.

Earlier, the relevant law was approved by the Federation Council and the State Duma.