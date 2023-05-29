President Putin signed the law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). The document was published on the official portal legal information.

“To denounce the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, signed in the city of Paris on November 19, 1990,” the law says.

Earlier it became known that Vladimir Putin began preparations for the denunciation of the CFE Treaty. This followed from the order published on the official portal of legal information. Later, the draft law was submitted for consideration to the State Duma, which denounced it on May 17. Later, the denunciation was approved by the Federation Council.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE Treaty will allow Moscow to increase the production of weapons and military equipment. Also, the denunciation of the treaty will allow the deployment of weapons “where we want,” he added.

The CFE Treaty was signed on November 19, 1990 in Paris by representatives of 16 NATO countries and 6 member states of the Warsaw Pact Organization (WTO). The agreement entered into force on November 9, 1992, after the collapse of the Eastern Bloc and the USSR. This treaty, concluded in the last years of the Cold War, has often been called the cornerstone of European security.