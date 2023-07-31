Putin signed a law on a single personal income tax rate for remote workers in Russia and abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing a single personal income tax rate for employees working remotely for Russian companies both in Russia and abroad. It will be 13-15 percent. Document published on the official portal of legal information.

The law amends the Tax Code. It is about Russians who work for Russian organizations under employment contracts or under civil law contracts (GPC). The personal income tax rate for them remains at the standard rate of 13 percent (with earnings of more than five million rubles a year – 15 percent), regardless of their tax residency status.

For full-time employees, the norm will begin to operate from next year, for freelancers – from 2025.

As reminds RIA News, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said that the use of a single rate would make it much easier to administer personal income tax for tax agents, that is, employers. Now companies must independently determine the personal income tax rate, depending on each specific situation. At the same time, in the case of remote workers, it is difficult for the employer to check their tax residency. Now the rules of taxation will be unified.

At the end of June, the Liberal Democratic Party developed and sent to the government a bill to abolish personal income tax for citizens who earn less than 30,000 rubles a month. According to the authors of the initiative, this will help low-income Russians to improve their standard of living.