Russian President Putin signed a law on confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces. Document text published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The document, which State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin previously called the “law on scoundrels,” makes changes to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes. It allows those found guilty to be deprived of property and honorary titles.

Persons found guilty of spreading fake news about the army, as well as public calls for activities directed against state security, may be subject to these types of liability.

Earlier, the State Duma denied the connection between the law on deprivation of property for fakes about the army and the USSR. The head of the State Duma Committee on State Building, Pavel Krasheninnikov, explained that confiscation as a mechanism of criminal law has a different legal nature than confiscation as a form of punishment, which was practiced in the Soviet Union.