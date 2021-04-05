Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law giving him the right to run again for the top post. The document is published on the official portal legal information.

The State Duma adopted the corresponding law on presidential terms on March 24. The document was developed to implement one of the new provisions of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, according to which the limitation of the number of terms is applied to the current head of state without taking into account his previous presidential terms. Thus, Putin has the right to run for two more terms.

The law also tightens the requirements for candidates for the highest post. Thus, a Russian citizen who is at least 35 years old, who has permanently resided in the country for at least 25 years, and also provided that he is not or has never been a citizen of another state, can be elected president.

The document also clarifies the norms of the law on the election of State Duma deputies. Thus, those convicted of crimes of average gravity cannot apply for a deputy mandate for five years from the date of the removal or cancellation of the conviction.