Russian President Putin signed the law on life imprisonment for treason

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on life imprisonment for treason. This is reported TASS.

It is clarified that this measure of punishment can be applied in case of espionage and the issuance of information to foreigners that constitutes state secrets.

Previously, under Article 275 of the Criminal Code “Treason”, the maximum sentence was 20 years.

In addition, criminal liability is introduced with imprisonment of up to five years for assisting in the execution of decisions of international organizations in which Russia does not participate, or foreign government agencies.

This amendment was developed at the initiative of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and a large group of deputies in connection with the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on a warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the children’s rights commissioner in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova.