President Putin signed the law on electronic subpoenas and a unified register of conscripts

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on electronic subpoenas and a unified register of persons liable for military service. The document is published on the official websiteportal legal information.

The State Duma adopted a law that provides for the creation of a unified register of persons liable for military service and introduces electronic subpoenas on April 11. According to the innovations, the electronic summons will be considered delivered from the moment it is posted in the citizen’s personal account on the State Services. On April 12, the law was approved by the Federation Council.

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Duma Committee on Defense, explained that the electronic alerts of conscripts would have the same legal force as traditional summonses from the military registration and enlistment offices. He added that the new rules for obtaining subpoenas will affect not only conscripts, but also all Russians liable for military service.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that in some places there is a lot of chaos in the Russian military registration and enlistment offices, so the law is designed to correct this situation, and the speed of its adoption is connected with the importance of the document. He recalled that information about problems in the military enlistment offices of Russia was revealed from the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine.