Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement to extend the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially called START-3) for five years. About this on Friday, January 29, reported on the Kremlin website.

The corresponding federal law was adopted by the State Duma on January 27 and approved by the Federation Council on the same day. The document provides for the extension of the START-3 Treaty until February 5, 2026.

The current agreement on the reduction of strategic offensive arms was signed in 2010 by the then presidents of Russia and the United States – Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama. It came into force in 2011 and expired in February 2021.

The treaty stipulates that each of the parties must not have more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine ballistic missiles (SLBMs) ​​and strategic bombers. In total, they can have no more than 1,550 warheads.

The total number of deployed and non-deployed launchers of ICBMs and SLBMs, as well as deployed and non-deployed bombers, shall not exceed 800.