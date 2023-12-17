Putin signed a postcard for the three millionth visitor to the Russia exhibition at VDNH

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a New Year's card for the three millionth visitor to the Russia exhibition and forum, which takes place at VDNKh. Natalya Virtuozova, Director General of the ANO Directorate of the Exhibition of Achievements “Russia”, told reporters about this, reports TASS.

“Today, at the request of the exhibition organizers, Vladimir Vladimirovich signed a congratulations to the three millionth visitor, whom we are expecting any day now,” Virtuozova noted.

According to her, the regional exhibitions made a special impression on the head of state. According to her, Putin walked through the pavilions and was very attentive to detail.

The head of state personally visited the exhibition for the second time. He inspected the regional stands in pavilion 75 and then spoke at the plenary session of the United Russia congress.