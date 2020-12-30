Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, December 29, signed a federal law to reduce the time required for completion of procedures in the construction sector. The corresponding document is published on the official portal legal information.

The document introduces amendments to the Urban Planning Code of the Russian Federation and Articles 36 and 60 of the Federal Law “On cultural heritage sites (historical and cultural monuments) of the peoples of the Russian Federation” in terms of reducing the time required to complete procedures in the construction sector.

The law shortens the time for making changes to the rules of land use and development, as well as the time for preparing documentation for the planning of the territory.

The document assumes the maximum permissible reduction of their terms, which will be 50 working days. The authors of the project previously reported that the structure of urban planning procedures that have proven their effectiveness “will not be violated.”

The government of the Russian Federation is assigned the opportunity to determine “services provided in the implementation of urban planning activities exclusively in electronic form, unless otherwise established by the Town Planning Code of the Russian Federation and other federal laws.” The procedure for the provision of these services in electronic form is also established by the Cabinet.

In August, Putin instructed to work out a mechanism for accelerating the resettlement of dilapidated housing by analogy with emergency housing.

In early September, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the allocation of additional funds for the relocation of citizens from emergency housing in 2020. To solve this problem, 50 billion rubles will be allocated from the government reserve fund.