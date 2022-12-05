Russian President Vladimir Putin signed law on monthly payments for a child from maternity capital. The document was published on Monday, December 5, on the official Internet portal of legal information.

“The funds (part of the funds) of maternity capital <...> can be used to receive a monthly payment, provided that the average per capita income of the family does not exceed two times the subsistence minimum per capita established in the constituent entity of the Russian Federation,” the document says.

Payments are provided based on an application from the parent who received the certificate. Moreover, if there are several children under the age of three in the family, a monthly payment can be assigned to each child.

Earlier, on November 8, Putin announced that the maternity capital program had been extended until the end of 2026. In addition, now it can be used to pay for the services of private teachers, kindergartens and schools.

From February 1, 2023, the mother’s capital will be indexed by 12.4% to 589.5 thousand rubles for the first child and up to 779 thousand for the second. The additional payment for the second child will be 189,524 rubles. By 2025, the size of the mother’s capital for the first child in Russia may grow to 646,875 rubles.

Currently, the mother’s capital for the first child in Russia is 524.5 thousand rubles. When a second child is born, a family can receive an additional payment in the amount of 168.6 thousand rubles.