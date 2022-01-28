Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law providing for a life sentence for recidivist pedophiles. The corresponding document is published on the official portal legal information.

According to the law developed by United Russia, a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for pedophiles is established for the repeated commission of violent acts of a sexual nature against minors. In addition, a life sentence is also provided for those who have not been charged under articles of rape, as well as if the crime involves the commission of another grave or especially grave crime.

Earlier it became known that deputies of the State Duma adopted in the third, final reading a law that provides for life imprisonment for recidivist pedophiles. On January 17, he was supported by the State Duma Committee on State Construction.

On January 25, this initiative was supported by the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy.