President Vladimir Putin signed a law on education in Russia, which defines the term itself and the requirements for the implementation of this activity. Relevant document published on the portal of legal information.

Activities aimed at disseminating knowledge and skills and carried out outside educational programs are recognized as educational activities. Both officials and citizens will be able to do it, subject to certain rules. It is forbidden to use the education for discrimination and incitement to hatred, including through false information about the historical, national, religious and cultural traditions of different peoples.

International cooperation of educational organizations will be coordinated by federal departments. Educational institutions can conclude an agreement with foreign organizations and citizens only after the permission of the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Russian authorities believe that in this way the Russians will be protected from “anti-Russian propaganda.”

The federal law will enter into force on June 1, 2021.