Russian President Putin signed laws on indexation of minimum wages and insurance pensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law increasing the minimum wage (minimum wage) by 18.5 percent. The corresponding bill was published on the official legal information portal.

According to the text of the bill, the minimum wage of Russians in 2024 will increase to 19,242 rubles. The increase will be about three thousand rubles. The explanatory note to the bill notes that it helps raise wages for about 4.8 million workers.

Photo: Alexey Filippov / RIA Novosti

According to the draft budget submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers to the State Duma, in 2024 the cost of living per capita will increase to 15,453 rubles. For the working population, the figure will reach 16,844 rubles, for pensioners – 13,290 rubles, for children – 14,989 rubles. This indicator will be indexed to the forecast inflation rate for 2023 – 7.5 percent.

Related materials:

Also, from January 1, 2024, employers will begin to be punished for employee salaries that are too low. Fines of up to 100 thousand rubles will be imposed on those who set the salary of employees at a level below 19,242 rubles per month, said Irina Mikheeva, leading legal adviser at KSK GROUP.

Following the minimum wage, a number of benefits will increase

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, told Lenta.ru that the increase in the minimum wage will affect some payments. First of all, disability benefits must increase. She recalled that even citizens who have worked for less than six months receive the above-mentioned benefits in the amount of the minimum wage.

In addition, unemployment benefits will directly depend on the minimum wage. We have already prepared a bill on employment, which will have a certain link between the minimum wage and unemployment benefits Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

If we talk about pensions, their size is directly related to the cost of living in a particular region, and not to the minimum wage, the deputy noted. At the same time, in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, the minimum wage must exceed the subsistence level.

In turn, associate professor of the department of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry “Human Resource Management” of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanova Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets added that in 2024 the amount of a number of benefits for the birth and raising of children will increase. At the moment, a mother caring for a child under the age of one and a half years receives 33,282 rubles. Next year the maximum payment amount will reach 49,123 rubles, in 2025 – 68,996 rubles.

Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti

In Russia, maternity capital will also be indexed: by 44 thousand rubles for the first child and by 58 thousand rubles for the second. The largest amount of maternity benefits will increase from 383,179 rubles in 2023 to 565,562 rubles in 2024 and to 763,671 rubles in 2025.

Average salaries in Russia have increased

The average monthly salary in Russia has increased by 7.5 percent this year. Such data was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, clarifying that the growth occurred over eight months from the beginning of the year. From January to August, the average monthly salary increased to 70.3 thousand rubles, the Deputy Prime Minister specified. We are talking about official data from Rosstat.

Unemployment in the country is at a historically low level of three percent, Golikova added. Work to maintain low indicators must be continued, she emphasized.

In October, Vladimir Putin said that Russians’ incomes had grown by more than 12 percent. The head of state noted that, while in Europe real disposable incomes of the population have fallen, in Russia they have grown. Putin also assured that all declared plans for the country’s development and all social obligations are being fulfilled in full.